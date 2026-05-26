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    SAMS graduates prepared for war's changes, pace [Image 1 of 4]

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    SAMS graduates prepared for war's changes, pace

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Command and General Staff College

    Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, President and Commanding General, Army University, left, and Lt. Col. Tyler B. Folan, right, pose during awards presentation portion of the School of Advanced Military Studies graduation ceremony May 21, 2026. Folan was presented the Col. Michael "Scott" Flurry award as the top joint service graduate who best exemplifies the full spectrum of attributes embodied by distinguished former AMSP graduate—the late Marine Lt. Col. Michael “Scott” Flurry—and his legacy of academic excellence, physical fitness, and superior leadership.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 16:52
    Photo ID: 9708055
    VIRIN: 260521-A-GB294-3258
    Resolution: 618x799
    Size: 188.64 KB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    SAMS graduates prepared for war's changes, pace
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    professional military education
    SAMS
    strategic planning
    CGSC
    strategic leadership
    school of advanced military studies

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