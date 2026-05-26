SAMS graduates prepared for war's changes, pace

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Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp, President and Commanding General, Army University, left, and Lt. Col. Tyler B. Folan, right, pose during awards presentation portion of the School of Advanced Military Studies graduation ceremony May 21, 2026. Folan was presented the Col. Michael "Scott" Flurry award as the top joint service graduate who best exemplifies the full spectrum of attributes embodied by distinguished former AMSP graduate—the late Marine Lt. Col. Michael “Scott” Flurry—and his legacy of academic excellence, physical fitness, and superior leadership.