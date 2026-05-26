(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Technical Support Group Behind the Scenes at Memorial Day Observance [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Technical Support Group Behind the Scenes at Memorial Day Observance

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Sgt. Major Jon Seipp, assigned to The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Technical Support Group provides audio and production support during the Freedom 250 National Memorial Day Observance: An Evening of Stories of Service at Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2026. The candlelit program featured storytelling, reflection, and musical performances honoring the service and sacrifice of the nation’s fallen. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 12:20
    Photo ID: 9707055
    VIRIN: 250525-A-QD602-9582
    Resolution: 5782x3855
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technical Support Group Behind the Scenes at Memorial Day Observance [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Technical Support Group Behind the Scenes at Memorial Day Observance
    Technical Support Group Behind the Scenes at Memorial Day Observance
    Technical Support Group Behind the Scenes at Memorial Day Observance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery