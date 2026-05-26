Technical Support Group Behind the Scenes at Memorial Day Observance

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Sgt. Major Jon Seipp, assigned to The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Technical Support Group provides audio and production support during the Freedom 250 National Memorial Day Observance: An Evening of Stories of Service at Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 25, 2026. The candlelit program featured storytelling, reflection, and musical performances honoring the service and sacrifice of the nation’s fallen. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Rachel Minto.