SEAC Attends Senior Spouse Leadership Discussion

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) David L. Isom gives closing remarks during the Senior Spouse Leader Discussion at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, May 5, 2026. The SSLD is an engagement program designed for spouses of senior military leaders, featuring discussions on family quality of life and advocacy, command team dynamics, and policy and community integration. (DOW photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc Cuenca)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 12:18
|Photo ID:
|9707050
|VIRIN:
|260505-N-HC646-1031
|Resolution:
|7825x5217
|Size:
|17.03 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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