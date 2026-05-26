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    SEAC Attends Senior Spouse Leadership Discussion [Image 2 of 3]

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    SEAC Attends Senior Spouse Leadership Discussion

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marc Cuenca 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman (SEAC) David L. Isom gives closing remarks during the Senior Spouse Leader Discussion at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, May 5, 2026. The SSLD is an engagement program designed for spouses of senior military leaders, featuring discussions on family quality of life and advocacy, command team dynamics, and policy and community integration. (DOW photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Marc Cuenca)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 12:18
    Photo ID: 9707050
    VIRIN: 260505-N-HC646-1031
    Resolution: 7825x5217
    Size: 17.03 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SEAC Attends Senior Spouse Leadership Discussion [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Marc Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Joint Force
    Readiness
    SEAC
    Pentagon
    Spouses
    SSLD

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