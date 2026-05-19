Soldiers from Information Defense Company (IDCO), Multi-Domain Ccommand - Europe (MDC-E) joined Soldiers from 169th Cyber Protection Team, Maryland Army National Guard and Estonian Defence Forces to train on cyber defense skills as part of USAREUR-AF's Sword 26 exercise. Tallinn, Estonia, 18 May 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2026 10:39
|Photo ID:
|9706759
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-PC120-4364
|Resolution:
|5639x3759
|Size:
|2.32 MB
|Location:
|TALLINN, EE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sword 26: Cyber Range 26 [Image 6 of 6], by MSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sword 26: Cyber Defenders Train to Secure Critical Infrastructure in Estonia
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