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    Sword 26: Cyber Range 26 [Image 2 of 6]

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    Sword 26: Cyber Range 26

    TALLINN, ESTONIA

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Healy 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Soldiers from Information Defense Company (IDCO), Multi-Domain Ccommand - Europe (MDC-E) joined Soldiers from 169th Cyber Protection Team, Maryland Army National Guard and Estonian Defence Forces to train on cyber defense skills as part of USAREUR-AF's Sword 26 exercise. Tallinn, Estonia, 18 May 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 10:39
    Photo ID: 9706759
    VIRIN: 260517-A-PC120-4364
    Resolution: 5639x3759
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: TALLINN, EE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Sword 26: Cyber Range 26 [Image 6 of 6], by MSG John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Sword 26: Cyber Range 26
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    Cyber Defense
    Cyber Range
    Sword 26
    Sword26

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