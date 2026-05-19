Sword 26: Cyber Range 26

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Soldiers from Information Defense Company (IDCO), Multi-Domain Ccommand - Europe (MDC-E) joined Soldiers from 169th Cyber Protection Team, Maryland Army National Guard and Estonian Defence Forces to train on cyber defense skills as part of USAREUR-AF's Sword 26 exercise. Tallinn, Estonia, 18 May 2026.