Police Week 2026: Honoring the Fallen

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U.S. Air Force military working dog Juan sits during the closing ceremony for National Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 15, 2026. Defenders and the Team Mildenhall community observe National Police Week at RAF Mildenhall to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)