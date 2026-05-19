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    Police Week 2026: Honoring the Fallen [Image 4 of 4]

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    Police Week 2026: Honoring the Fallen

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force military working dog Juan sits during the closing ceremony for National Police Week at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 15, 2026. Defenders and the Team Mildenhall community observe National Police Week at RAF Mildenhall to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.26.2026 03:48
    Photo ID: 9706158
    VIRIN: 260515-F-XJ093-1131
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Police Week 2026: Honoring the Fallen [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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