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    LA Fleet Week 2026: Korean Friendship Bell

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    LA Fleet Week 2026: Korean Friendship Bell

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tobias Levene 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines observe a Kukkiwon taekwondo demonstration during a ceremony commemorating the enduring bond between the United States and the Republic of Korea May 23, 2026. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Korean Friendship Bell's installation at Angels Gate Park, coinciding with America's 250th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of Los Angeles Fleet Week. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tobias Levene)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 15:53
    Photo ID: 9705096
    VIRIN: 260523-N-XN933-7536
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week 2026: Korean Friendship Bell, by PO2 Tobias Levene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LAFW2026
    Nation250

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