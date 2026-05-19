LA Fleet Week 2026: Korean Friendship Bell

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U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines observe a Kukkiwon taekwondo demonstration during a ceremony commemorating the enduring bond between the United States and the Republic of Korea May 23, 2026. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Korean Friendship Bell's installation at Angels Gate Park, coinciding with America's 250th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of Los Angeles Fleet Week. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tobias Levene)