USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony

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260525-N-RE760-1148 (May 25, 2026) KEY WEST, Fla. - Naval Air Station Key West’s Honor Guard parades the colors during the annual Navy League Key West Council Memorial Day Service. The service is held at the Navy’s USS Maine-Winslow Burial Plot in the Key West Cemetery, which was established by the citizens of Key West in 1898 after the Maine sunk in Havana Harbor. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Mojica)