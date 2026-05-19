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    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 18 of 18]

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    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Adam Mojica 

    Naval Air Station Key West

    260525-N-RE760-1148 (May 25, 2026) KEY WEST, Fla. - Naval Air Station Key West’s Honor Guard parades the colors during the annual Navy League Key West Council Memorial Day Service. The service is held at the Navy’s USS Maine-Winslow Burial Plot in the Key West Cemetery, which was established by the citizens of Key West in 1898 after the Maine sunk in Havana Harbor. Naval Air Station Key West is the state-of-the-art facility for combat fighter aircraft of all military services, provides world-class pierside support to U.S. and foreign naval vessels, and is the premier training center for surface and subsurface military operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam Mojica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 13:06
    Photo ID: 9705033
    VIRIN: 260525-N-RE760-1148
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Adam Mojica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony
    USS Maine Memorial Day Ceremony

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