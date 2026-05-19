U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament

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A U.S. Coast Guardsman with the USCG Sector Los Angeles plays dodgeball during a tournament at Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Juan Torres)