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    U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament [Image 2 of 9]

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    U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Juan Torres  

    Navy Region Southwest

    A U.S. Coast Guardsman with the USCG Sector Los Angeles plays dodgeball during a tournament at Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 24, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Juan Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.25.2026 01:08
    Photo ID: 9704761
    VIRIN: 260524-M-IP954-1081
    Resolution: 5783x3857
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament
    U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament
    U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament
    U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament
    U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament
    U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament
    U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament
    U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament
    U.S. Service Members compete in a dodgeball tournament

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    Dodgeball
    USN
    EXPO
    USMC
    LAFW2026
    Nation250

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