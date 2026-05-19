(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026 [Image 16 of 20]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026

    KAJAANI, FINLAND

    05.24.2026

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Austin Berner 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Cpt. David Bindon and Cpt. Kevin Ouimette, check the outside of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment (Ground Support Aviation Battalion) 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, after a successful flight at Kajaani Airfield, Finland, May 24, 2026. From April 27 to May 31, 2026 U.S. and Allied forces will exercise NATO’s Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from eleven nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland, executing rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises, including Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, turns investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our Allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by 1st Sgt. Austin Berner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.24.2026 11:52
    Photo ID: 9704319
    VIRIN: 260524-A-BZ540-2665
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 10.15 MB
    Location: KAJAANI, FI
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026 [Image 20 of 20], by 1SG Austin Berner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026
    EXERCISE SABER STRIKE 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    12th CAB
    VCorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    Sword26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery