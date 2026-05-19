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    Fleet Week Leadership Summit [Image 4 of 4]

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    Fleet Week Leadership Summit

    LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Wright 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U. S. Navy, Marine Corps and local leaders attend the Leadership Summit during Los Angeles Fleet Week, in Los Angeles, Calif., May 21, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony J. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 17:08
    Photo ID: 9703939
    VIRIN: 260521-N-NK504-3184
    Resolution: 2798x1999
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fleet Week Leadership Summit [Image 4 of 4], by SN Anthony Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LAFW2026
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