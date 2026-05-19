Leadership Summit at LA Fleet Week

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U. S. Navy Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 3, talks with U. S. Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Marlena Decelle at a leadership summit during Los Angeles Fleet Week, in Los Angeles, Calif., May 21, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony J. Wright)