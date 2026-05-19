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    Georgia National Guardsman safely de-escalates armed confrontation [Image 2 of 2]

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    Georgia National Guardsman safely de-escalates armed confrontation

    WASHINGTON CITY, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force DC

    [Courtesy Photo]
    U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Rayshaun Clark, a military police officer with the Georgia National Guard, currently assigned to Joint Task Force- District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, applied his training as both a military and civilian police officer to successful de-escalate a potentially violent confrontation at the Navy Yard in Washington, May 22, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District.
    (National Guard photo courtesy of Spc. Rayshaun Clark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.23.2026 15:12
    Photo ID: 9703914
    VIRIN: 260522-D-D0161-9221
    Resolution: 1320x1461
    Size: 768.32 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON CITY, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    JTFDC
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    National Guard
    DCSAFE
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