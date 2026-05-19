A P-8A Poseidon Lands on Kadena Air Base

A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, supporting Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, lands on Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 21, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 19:50
|Photo ID:
|9703577
|VIRIN:
|260521-N-OF444-1314
|Resolution:
|4924x3693
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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