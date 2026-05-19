A reenlistment ceremony was held for Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Justin Hannah at Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, May 21, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Jovi Prevot)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9703452
|VIRIN:
|260521-Z-IX958-1077
|Resolution:
|4325x3089
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BM2 Hannah Reenlists at NCBC Gulfport [Image 6 of 6], by Jovi Prevot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.