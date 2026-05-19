U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning

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U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Brenden V. Kelley, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz (WPC 1162), speaks with media representatives following the cutter’s commissioning ceremony at the Intrepid Museum in New York City, May 22, 2026. The Vincent Danz is the 62nd Fast Response Cutter and honors Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Danz, a New York City police officer and Coast Guard reservist who died responding to the September 11, 2001, attacks. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Marco A. Gutierrez Rosales)