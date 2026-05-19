(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Marco Gutierrez Rosales 

    U.S. Coast Guard PADET New York

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Brenden V. Kelley, commanding officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz (WPC 1162), speaks with media representatives following the cutter’s commissioning ceremony at the Intrepid Museum in New York City, May 22, 2026. The Vincent Danz is the 62nd Fast Response Cutter and honors Petty Officer 2nd Class Vincent Danz, a New York City police officer and Coast Guard reservist who died responding to the September 11, 2001, attacks. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Marco A. Gutierrez Rosales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 16:05
    Photo ID: 9703296
    VIRIN: 260522-G-ST777-1233
    Resolution: 4791x3188
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Vincent Danz Commissioning

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WPC-1162

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery