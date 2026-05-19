Texas Army National Guardsmen fuel up a UH-60 during search and rescue exercises May 20, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. The purpose of the training was to strengthen interoperability between partner agencies and enhance readiness for real-world emergencies through coordinated response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 15:47
|Photo ID:
|9703276
|VIRIN:
|260520-Z-GK303-1477
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.85 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SAREX 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.