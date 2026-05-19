SAREX 2026

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Texas Army National Guardsmen fuel up a UH-60 during search and rescue exercises May 20, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. The purpose of the training was to strengthen interoperability between partner agencies and enhance readiness for real-world emergencies through coordinated response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)