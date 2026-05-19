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    SAREX 2026 [Image 5 of 5]

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    SAREX 2026

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Army National Guardsmen fuel up a UH-60 during search and rescue exercises May 20, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. The purpose of the training was to strengthen interoperability between partner agencies and enhance readiness for real-world emergencies through coordinated response scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 15:47
    Photo ID: 9703276
    VIRIN: 260520-Z-GK303-1477
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.85 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAREX 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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