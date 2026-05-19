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    New personal trainer just dropped! [Image 2 of 2]

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    New personal trainer just dropped!

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Stacy, assigned to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, includes his 9-month-old son, Al, in his workout May 22 at the Yano Fitness Center May 22 on Camp Zama, Japan.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.22.2026 02:47
    Photo ID: 9702502
    VIRIN: 260521-A-PR478-5867
    Resolution: 5392x3696
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New personal trainer just dropped! [Image 2 of 2], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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