New personal trainer just dropped!

Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Stacy, assigned to Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan, includes his 9-month-old son, Al, in his workout May 22 at the Yano Fitness Center May 22 on Camp Zama, Japan.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2026 02:47
|Photo ID:
|9702502
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-PR478-5867
|Resolution:
|5392x3696
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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