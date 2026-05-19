333 Transfer in Palau

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AIRAI, Republic of Palau - U.S. Military Group Chief U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Christopher Lelah, U.S. Embassy Palau Deputy Chief of Mission Shankar Rao, Palau Minister of Justice Jennifer Olegeriil, Palau Minister of Public Infrastructure and Industries Charles Obichang, Palau National Security Coordinator Jennifer Anson, Palau Director of the Bureau of Public Safety Curtis Elobt, and other officials commemorate the transfer for Title 10 U.S.C. Section 333 Building Partner Capacity equipment with a ceremony at the Palau Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting station at Roman Tmetuchl International Airport in Airai, May 14.



The transfer included K-9 unit equipment, aviation support assets, crash and rescue equipment, automotive repair and diagnostic tools, among other resources with a total value of nearly $2 million.



The transfer is part of the U.S. commitment to the Republic of Palau and further strengthens the continued partnership between the two nations.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)