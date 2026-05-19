FCOE Hosts Paralegal of The Year Competition

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Sgt Romano Solano (left), and Spc Josh Burgess (right) receive the Transformation and Training Command Best Paralegal Noncommissioned Officer and soldier award in Fort Sill, Oklahoma on May 18, 2026. The competition tested the mental toughness, physical endurance, and occupational expertise of paralegal Soldiers (MOS 27D) across the installation. The competition evaluates participants through a balanced mix of tactical soldier skills and strict legal boards. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)