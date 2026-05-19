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    FCOE Hosts Paralegal of The Year Competition [Image 2 of 3]

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    FCOE Hosts Paralegal of The Year Competition

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    Sgt Romano Solano (left), and Spc Josh Burgess (right) receive the Transformation and Training Command Best Paralegal Noncommissioned Officer and soldier award in Fort Sill, Oklahoma on May 18, 2026. The competition tested the mental toughness, physical endurance, and occupational expertise of paralegal Soldiers (MOS 27D) across the installation. The competition evaluates participants through a balanced mix of tactical soldier skills and strict legal boards. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Emaney Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 20:31
    Photo ID: 9702246
    VIRIN: 260521-A-SS410-1720
    Resolution: 4820x3856
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FCOE Hosts Paralegal of The Year Competition [Image 3 of 3], by CPL Emaney Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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