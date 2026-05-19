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    Service Members tour Fox Sports Studio [Image 1 of 6]

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    Service Members tour Fox Sports Studio

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Juan Torres  

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marines from across I Marine Expeditionary Force and Sailors with Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), tour around the Fox Sports Studio during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 21, 2026. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its 10th year, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,500 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Juan Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 20:26
    Photo ID: 9702222
    VIRIN: 260521-M-IP954-1053
    Resolution: 6196x4133
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Service Members tour Fox Sports Studio [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Service Members tour Fox Sports Studio
    Service Members tour Fox Sports Studio
    Service Members tour Fox Sports Studio
    Service Members tour Fox Sports Studio
    Service Members tour Fox Sports Studio
    Service Members tour Fox Sports Studio

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    USN
    Tour
    USMC
    LAFW2026
    Nation250
    Fox Studio

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