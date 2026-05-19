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    63rd Army Band performs at Memorial Day ceremony [Image 3 of 4]

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    63rd Army Band performs at Memorial Day ceremony

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the New Jersey Department of Military Affairs campus, Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 21, 2026. (New Jersey Department of Military Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 18:01
    Photo ID: 9702031
    VIRIN: 260521-Z-AL508-1005
    Resolution: 5306x3537
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 63rd Army Band performs at Memorial Day ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    63rd Army Band performs at Memorial Day ceremony
    63rd Army Band performs at Memorial Day ceremony
    63rd Army Band performs at Memorial Day ceremony
    63rd Army Band performs at Memorial Day ceremony

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    TAGS

    Observance
    New Jersey National Guard
    Memorial Day: Service to Country
    Remembrance
    Honor

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