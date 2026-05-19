63rd Army Band performs at Memorial Day ceremony

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 63rd Army Band, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the New Jersey Department of Military Affairs campus, Lawrenceville, New Jersey, May 21, 2026. (New Jersey Department of Military Affairs photo by Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 18:01
|Photo ID:
|9702031
|VIRIN:
|260521-Z-AL508-1005
|Resolution:
|5306x3537
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|LAWRENCEVILLE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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