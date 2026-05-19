Jonah Tolar, 20, of Yelm (center), carries the Flame of Hope with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Provost Marshal Lt. Col. Abby Lanni, leading runners on May 21 at the 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Washington, held on Lewis Main.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 17:45
|Photo ID:
|9702000
|VIRIN:
|260521-O-RN651-6192
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|992.9 KB
|Location:
|TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLM hosts Law Enforcement Torch Run, supports Special Olympics athletes [Image 3 of 3], by Allison Hoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBLM hosts Law Enforcement Torch Run, supports Special Olympics athletes
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