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    JBLM hosts Law Enforcement Torch Run, supports Special Olympics athletes [Image 2 of 3]

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    JBLM hosts Law Enforcement Torch Run, supports Special Olympics athletes

    TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Allison Hoy 

    Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office     

    Jonah Tolar, 20, of Yelm (center), carries the Flame of Hope with Joint Base Lewis-McChord Provost Marshal Lt. Col. Abby Lanni, leading runners on May 21 at the 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Washington, held on Lewis Main.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 17:45
    Photo ID: 9702000
    VIRIN: 260521-O-RN651-6192
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 992.9 KB
    Location: TACOMA, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JBLM hosts Law Enforcement Torch Run, supports Special Olympics athletes [Image 3 of 3], by Allison Hoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    IMCOM Pacific
    Special Olympics

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