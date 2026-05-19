USASOC honors fallen special operations soldiers

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An MH-47 Chinook and an MH-60 Blackhawk of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment conduct a flyover during the United States Army Special Operation Command's Remembrance Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2026. "We in uniform remember our fallen every day in the way we carry ourselves, the way we carry out our duties, the way we treat our people," said LT. Gen. Lawrence Ferguson, USASOC commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter)