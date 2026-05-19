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    USASOC honors fallen special operations soldiers [Image 4 of 4]

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    USASOC honors fallen special operations soldiers

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter  

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    An MH-47 Chinook and an MH-60 Blackhawk of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment conduct a flyover during the United States Army Special Operation Command's Remembrance Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2026. "We in uniform remember our fallen every day in the way we carry ourselves, the way we carry out our duties, the way we treat our people," said LT. Gen. Lawrence Ferguson, USASOC commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 16:28
    Photo ID: 9701692
    VIRIN: 260521-A-YD081-1221
    Resolution: 9331x6221
    Size: 7.38 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USASOC honors fallen special operations soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Landon Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USASOC honors fallen special operations soldiers
    USASOC honors fallen special operations soldiers
    USASOC honors fallen special operations soldiers

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    'We are the memorials': USASOC honors fallen special operations soldiers

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    Special Operation
    Memorial Ceremony

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