An MH-47 Chinook and an MH-60 Blackhawk of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment conduct a flyover during the United States Army Special Operation Command's Remembrance Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 21, 2026. "We in uniform remember our fallen every day in the way we carry ourselves, the way we carry out our duties, the way we treat our people," said LT. Gen. Lawrence Ferguson, USASOC commander. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 16:28
|Photo ID:
|9701692
|VIRIN:
|260521-A-YD081-1221
|Resolution:
|9331x6221
|Size:
|7.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USASOC honors fallen special operations soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Landon Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
'We are the memorials': USASOC honors fallen special operations soldiers
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