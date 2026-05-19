1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief

U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a “Lethality Through Leadership” brief at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2026. The seminar was hosted for mid-level leaders from I MEF to enhance small-unit leadership and reinforce the importance of discipline and accountability. Hart is a native of New Hampshire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mia Ocampo)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:25
|Photo ID:
|9701129
|VIRIN:
|260519-M-NM916-1182
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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