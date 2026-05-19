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    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief [Image 9 of 9]

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    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief

    CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mia Ocampo 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a “Lethality Through Leadership” brief at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 19, 2026. The seminar was hosted for mid-level leaders from I MEF to enhance small-unit leadership and reinforce the importance of discipline and accountability. Hart is a native of New Hampshire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mia Ocampo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:25
    Photo ID: 9701129
    VIRIN: 260519-M-NM916-1182
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.6 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDELTON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Mia Ocampo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief
    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief
    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief
    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief
    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief
    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief
    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief
    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief
    1st MARDIV Assistant Division Commander hosts leadership brief

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    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    I MEF
    1st Marine Division
    Lethality
    Marines
    Leadership

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