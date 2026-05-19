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    NCOPD PT Session [Image 6 of 6]

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    NCOPD PT Session

    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Garrett 

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    Soldier assigned under U.S. Army Cyber Command, leads physical training during a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development (NCOPD) session at Fort Gordon, Georgia, May 19, 2026. The NCOPD program is designed to develop and enhance the leadership skills, tactical proficiency, and professional knowledge of NCOs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Garrett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 11:38
    Photo ID: 9700897
    VIRIN: 260519-A-SK883-9430
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NCOPD PT Session [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Service members conduct physical training exercises at sunset during early morning PT session
    NCOPD PT Session
    NCOPD PT Session
    NCOPD PT Session
    NCOPD PT Session
    NCOPD PT Session

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