Soldier assigned under U.S. Army Cyber Command, leads physical training during a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development (NCOPD) session at Fort Gordon, Georgia, May 19, 2026. The NCOPD program is designed to develop and enhance the leadership skills, tactical proficiency, and professional knowledge of NCOs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Garrett)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:38
|Photo ID:
|9700897
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-SK883-9430
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCOPD PT Session [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Matthew Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.