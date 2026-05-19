NCOPD PT Session

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Soldier assigned under U.S. Army Cyber Command, leads physical training during a Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development (NCOPD) session at Fort Gordon, Georgia, May 19, 2026. The NCOPD program is designed to develop and enhance the leadership skills, tactical proficiency, and professional knowledge of NCOs. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Garrett)