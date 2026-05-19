CSM Galick Presents Commander’s Coins During Buffalo District Visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior enlisted advisor, presented a commander’s coins of excellence to Buffalo District lockmaster Justin Heaslip at the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, May 20, 2026. The coin presentation was in recognition of Heaslip’s outstanding performance and dedication to mission success across the Buffalo District. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)