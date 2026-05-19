U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior enlisted advisor, presented a commander’s coins of excellence to Buffalo District lockmaster Justin Heaslip at the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, May 20, 2026. The coin presentation was in recognition of Heaslip’s outstanding performance and dedication to mission success across the Buffalo District. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9700893
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-FB511-2116
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSM Galick Presents Commander’s Coins During Buffalo District Visit [Image 14 of 14], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.