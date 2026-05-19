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    CSM Galick Presents Commander’s Coins During Buffalo District Visit [Image 14 of 14]

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    CSM Galick Presents Commander’s Coins During Buffalo District Visit

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior enlisted advisor, presented a commander’s coins of excellence to Buffalo District lockmaster Justin Heaslip at the Black Rock Lock in Buffalo, New York, May 20, 2026. The coin presentation was in recognition of Heaslip’s outstanding performance and dedication to mission success across the Buffalo District. (U.S. Army photo by Kaylee Wendt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9700893
    VIRIN: 260520-A-FB511-2116
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CSM Galick Presents Commander’s Coins During Buffalo District Visit [Image 14 of 14], by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSM Galick Visits Mount Morris Dam
    CSM Galick Presents Commander’s Coins During Buffalo District Visit
    CSM Galick Presents Commander’s Coins During Buffalo District Visit
    CSM Galick Visits Mount Morris Dam
    CSM Galick Visits Mount Morris Dam and Black Rock Lock
    CSM Galick Visits Mount Morris Dam
    CSM Galick Visits Mount Morris Dam
    CSM Galick Visits Mount Morris Dam
    CSM Galick Visits Black Rock Lock
    CSM Galick Visits Black Rock Lock
    CSM Galick Visits Black Rock Lock
    CSM Galick Visits Black Rock Lock
    CSM Galick Presents Commander’s Coins During Buffalo District Visit
    CSM Galick Presents Commander’s Coins During Buffalo District Visit

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    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers

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