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    Capt. Kristina Polk Official Photo

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    Capt. Kristina Polk Official Photo

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2026

    Photo by Keats Reynolds 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    260521-D-GM644-8741 Jacksonville, Fla. (May 21, 2026) Capt. Kristina Polk Official Photo. Executive Officer, Naval Hospital Jacksonville / Executive Officer, Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:16
    Photo ID: 9700706
    VIRIN: 260521-D-GM644-8741
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Kristina Polk Official Photo, by Keats Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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