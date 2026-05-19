260521-D-GM644-8741 Jacksonville, Fla. (May 21, 2026) Capt. Kristina Polk Official Photo. Executive Officer, Naval Hospital Jacksonville / Executive Officer, Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command Jacksonville
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 10:16
|Photo ID:
|9700706
|VIRIN:
|260521-D-GM644-8741
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Kristina Polk Official Photo, by Keats Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.