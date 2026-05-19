Capt. Kristina Polk Official Photo

Date Taken: 05.21.2026 Date Posted: 05.21.2026 10:16 Photo ID: 9700706 VIRIN: 260521-D-GM644-8741 Resolution: 2400x3000 Size: 1.93 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

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