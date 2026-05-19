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    Capt. Michael Fontaine speaks to members of the CFAS public works at a picnic [Image 1 of 3]

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    Capt. Michael Fontaine speaks to members of the CFAS public works at a picnic

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to members of the CFAS public works department during a picnic at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan, May 15, 2026. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Leon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 02:07
    Photo ID: 9699919
    VIRIN: 260515-N-JC401-1067
    Resolution: 5987x3991
    Size: 4.88 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Capt. Michael Fontaine speaks to members of the CFAS public works at a picnic [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Capt. Michael Fontaine speaks to members of the CFAS public works at a picnic
    Public Works Officer Lt. Cmdr. Tyson Baca speaks to members of the CFAS public works department during a picnic
    Deputy Public Works Officer David Frankranzen serves cake during a picnic

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