Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks to members of the CFAS public works department during a picnic at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan, May 15, 2026. For 78 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julia Leon)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 02:07
|Photo ID:
|9699919
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-JC401-1067
|Resolution:
|5987x3991
|Size:
|4.88 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Michael Fontaine speaks to members of the CFAS public works at a picnic [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.