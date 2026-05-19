VP-26 Tridents Attend Yokota Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026

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U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) 26, interact with members of the Japan Self-Defense Force during the Yokota Air Base Japanese - American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The Yokota Friendship Festival is an annual event held at Yokota Air Base to celebrate U.S.-Japan relations and strengthen ties with the local community. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)