Coast Guard rescues 2 from Lake Erie

U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead Response Boat-Medium crew members pose for a picture at the station in Marblehead, Ohio, May 19, 2026. The crew took the photo following their completed rescue of two individuals in distress near Kelleys Island, Ohio. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9697328
|VIRIN:
|260519-G-G0109-1000
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|154.52 KB
|Location:
|MARBLEHEAD, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.