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    Coast Guard rescues 2 from Lake Erie

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    Coast Guard rescues 2 from Lake Erie

    MARBLEHEAD, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead Response Boat-Medium crew members pose for a picture at the station in Marblehead, Ohio, May 19, 2026. The crew took the photo following their completed rescue of two individuals in distress near Kelleys Island, Ohio. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard Station Marblehead)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 11:00
    Photo ID: 9697328
    VIRIN: 260519-G-G0109-1000
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 154.52 KB
    Location: MARBLEHEAD, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Kelleys Island
    Ohio
    Great Lakes District

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