A New Zealand Army soldier from 2nd/1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment, pulls security after taking contact from opposition forces during a multinational air assault mission part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 01:48
|Photo ID:
|9696695
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-AQ215-7474
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|23.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.