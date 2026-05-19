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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault [Image 8 of 8]

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    05.17.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Souichiro Yagi assigned to 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, holds a defensive position during a multinational air assault mission part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 01:46
    Photo ID: 9696637
    VIRIN: 260517-A-AQ215-9137
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 13.29 MB
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault
    Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

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    Salaknib
    JPMRC-X
    Philippines
    Air Assault
    Interoperability
    Salaknib 2026

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