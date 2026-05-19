Salaknib 2026: Multinational Forces Enhance Interoperability During JPMRC-X Air Assault

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Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Sgt. Souichiro Yagi assigned to 2nd Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, holds a defensive position during a multinational air assault mission part of the Joint Pacific Readiness Center Exportable Exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, May 17, 2026. JPMRC-X, as part of Exercise Salaknib, integrates U.S., Philippine, and partner forces in realistic scenarios to enhance interoperability, refine multi-domain tactics, and strengthen regional readiness in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)