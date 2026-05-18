F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow

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Senior Airman Kylan Worden, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-35A Demonstration Team, conducts post-flight inspections in Portland, Oregon, May 14, 2026. Inspections are performed before and after every flight to ensure maximum safety during airshow operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)