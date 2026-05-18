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    F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow [Image 8 of 8]

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    F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow

    HILLSBORO, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper 

    F-35A Demo Team

    Senior Airman Kylan Worden, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-35A Demonstration Team, conducts post-flight inspections in Portland, Oregon, May 14, 2026. Inspections are performed before and after every flight to ensure maximum safety during airshow operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 13:24
    Photo ID: 9695034
    VIRIN: 260514-F-KY209-1015
    Resolution: 5283x4226
    Size: 3.59 MB
    Location: HILLSBORO, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow
    F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow
    F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow
    F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow
    F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow
    F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow
    F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow
    F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow

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    F-35
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