Senior Airman Kylan Worden, an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the F-35A Demonstration Team, conducts post-flight inspections in Portland, Oregon, May 14, 2026. Inspections are performed before and after every flight to ensure maximum safety during airshow operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Rupiper)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 13:24
|Photo ID:
|9695034
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-KY209-1015
|Resolution:
|5283x4226
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|HILLSBORO, OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35A Demonstration Team at Hillsboro Airshow [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Rupiper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.