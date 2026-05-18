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    SageTech, Inc. AN/APX-128 Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) Transponder

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    SageTech, Inc. AN/APX-128 Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) Transponder

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Matthew Ryan 

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    SageTech, Inc. AN/APX-128 Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) Transponder

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:43
    Photo ID: 9694476
    VIRIN: 260519-O-ZE044-1347
    Resolution: 857x654
    Size: 86.86 KB
    Location: ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SageTech, Inc. AN/APX-128 Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) Transponder, by Matthew Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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