SageTech, Inc. AN/APX-128 Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) Transponder
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9694476
|VIRIN:
|260519-O-ZE044-1347
|Resolution:
|857x654
|Size:
|86.86 KB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
This work, SageTech, Inc. AN/APX-128 Identify Friend or Foe (IFF) Transponder, by Matthew Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Awards Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase 3 $248.5M IDIQ for AN/APX-128: Advancing Aviation Safety and Warfighting Capability
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