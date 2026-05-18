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    Mayor Kees Van Rooij meets U.S. War Veterans [Image 2 of 2]

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    Mayor Kees Van Rooij meets U.S. War Veterans

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Mayor Kees Van Rooij meets with Korean War veteran Mr. Fred Forsyth, and Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipients Mr. Kenneth David and Mr. Michael Fitzmaurice, prior to a distinguished visitor flight at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 16, 2026. The flight, supported by Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, "Wings of Destiny", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), was part of the division's Week of the Eagles celebration held May 15-21. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Thomas Satterfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 10:23
    Photo ID: 9694050
    VIRIN: 260516-A-A5052-1002
    Resolution: 5516x3677
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    101st CAB takes Mayor Kees Van Rooij on Distinguished Visitor Flight
    Mayor Kees Van Rooij meets U.S. War Veterans

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