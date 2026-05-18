Mayor Kees Van Rooij meets U.S. War Veterans

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Mayor Kees Van Rooij meets with Korean War veteran Mr. Fred Forsyth, and Vietnam War Medal of Honor recipients Mr. Kenneth David and Mr. Michael Fitzmaurice, prior to a distinguished visitor flight at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, May 16, 2026. The flight, supported by Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, "Wings of Destiny", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), was part of the division's Week of the Eagles celebration held May 15-21. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Thomas Satterfield)