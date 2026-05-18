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    30th National DEA Take Back Day Apr 2026 [Image 2 of 4]

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    30th National DEA Take Back Day Apr 2026

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Martinez 

    New Jersey Counterdrug Task Force

    CAMDEN, NJ - Drug Enforcement Administration agents in partnership with the New Jersey National Guard Counterdrug Task Force collect and dispose of prescription medications during Operation Take Back New Jersey, April 28, 2026.
    Operation Take Back NJ is a biannual event that allows residents to safely dispose of unused or expired medications consequence-free. Residents are encouraged to dispose of unused, unwanted and expired medication safely.
    Since 1973 when the DEA declared war on the epidemic of drug overdoses nationwide, Take Back Days have helped communities in need to address public health, environmental, and nationwide security concerns by safely disposing of unused and expired medications.
    With 240 collection sites across the state and 199 participating Law Enforcement Agencies, a total of 12,640 lbs of unwanted prescription medications were collected and disposed of at the Covanta Energy Recovery Center in Camden, NJ.
    The National Guard Counterdrug Program conducts a full-spectrum campaign that bridges the gap between and among Department of War and Non-Department of War institutions in the fight against illicit drugs and transnational threats to the Homeland. The program supports military, law enforcement, and community-based counterdrug operations at all levels of government to anticipate, deter, and defeat these threats to enhance national security and protect our society.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Eddie Lorenzo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 10:07
    Photo ID: 9693945
    VIRIN: 260427-Z-IY093-1021
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 30th National DEA Take Back Day Apr 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Benjamin Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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