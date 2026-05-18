U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), participate in the unit’s land navigation portion of their Best Squad Competition (BSC) at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 18, 2026. The Soldiers competed in the 94th AAMDC’s BSC throughout the week of May 16 – 21 to select the one squad that would represent the unit at the upcoming U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) BSC later in the year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 05:48
|Photo ID:
|9693200
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-EM105-8381
|Resolution:
|5231x3487
|Size:
|6.78 MB
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 94th AAMDC's BSC '26 Land Navigation Event [Image 12 of 12], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.