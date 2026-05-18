Fort Wayne Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260507-N-LY941-1001

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Lt. Lowell Hartzog, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, May 7, 2026. Hartzog, a nurse, has served the Navy for 16 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)