260507-N-LY941-1001
GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Lt. Lowell Hartzog, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, May 7, 2026. Hartzog, a nurse, has served the Navy for 16 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 23:53
|Photo ID:
|9692922
|VIRIN:
|260507-N-LY941-1001
|Resolution:
|3924x5232
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|CU
|Hometown:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Hometown:
|LAKE VIEW, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Wayne Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Wayne Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay
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