Fort Wayne Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Guantanamo Bay

Photo By Emily McCamy | 260507-N-LY941-1001 GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - Lt. Lowell Hartzog, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, May 7, 2026. Hartzog, a nurse, has served the Navy for 16 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy story by Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Lt. Lowell Hartzog, a native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

"The biggest lessons I learned from my hometown came from my father," Hartzog said. "Everywhere I went, he was complimented on how hard a worker he was and how reliable he was. I model my work ethic after him, with my goal of putting my best effort out each day and being someone that people can rely on."

Hartzog graduated from Carroll High School in 2009. Additionally, Hartzog earned aBachelor of Science in nursingfrom University of North Florida in 2020.

Hartzogjoined the Navy 16 years ago.

"Both my father and my grandfather served in the Navy," Hartzog said. "When it came time for me to graduate high school, I made the decision to join to help secure my future, and to have the financial help with furthering my education."

Today, Hartzog serves as a nurse.

"The best part of my job is getting the opportunity to help someone who is not at their best," Hartzog said. "Most of the time when people come to see us, they are hurt or sick. I'm grateful that I get to help them in their time of need and hopefully provide some positivity."

USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.

U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility, providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.

Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber-optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Hartzoghas many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

"My proudest accomplishment, to date, is when I was enlisted and was selected as a chief petty officer," Hartzog said.

Hartzog emphasized the vital role Navy bases and sailors have in supporting national defense.

"The Navy contributes to national defense by being the defense," Hartzog said. "The strategic location of Navy bases up and down the East and West Coasts helps in forming a protective barrier between our citizens and most other countries."

Hartzogserves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

"Serving in the Navy to me means opportunity," Hartzog said. "The opportunities that I have had in my life would not have been possible without the Navy. There are countless opportunities to pursue education, to learn a new skill, to help someone in need and to become the best version of yourself."

This year, the Navy is commemorating its contribution to the nation’s defense as the United States celebrates 250 years of independence. According to Navy officials, for more than 250 years, the Navy has sailed the globe defending freedom and protecting prosperity. More information is available here: https://www.navy.mil/navy-250/