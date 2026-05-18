U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 961st Engineer Battalion, 420th Engineer Brigade, U.S. Army Reserve, hook an Improved Ribbon Bridge to a CH-47 Chinook during sling load training for Operation Hood Strike 26 on Fort Hood, Texas, May 15, 2026. Operation Hood Strike is a large-scale, multi-component engineer exercise on Fort Hood that integrates Active, Reserve, and National Guard Forces through synchronized training to enhance readiness, ensuring a cohesive and deployable total force ready to win in multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 23:16
|Photo ID:
|9692903
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-FG761-4015
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hood Strike CH-47 Sling-Load Operations [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.