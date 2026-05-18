Wyoming National Guard engineers collaborate with Habitat for Humanity construction project in Cheyenne

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Service dog Logan is posed for a photo during an Innovative Readiness Training project providing military engineer training while helping construct homes for local residents in Cheyenne, Wyoming, May 17, 2026. Partnered with Habitat for Humanity, the project is part of the Department of War Innovative Readiness Training program, which allows military units to support community organizations while conducting mission-essential engineer training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Cesar Rivas)