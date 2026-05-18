U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony

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Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees III, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, walks alongside Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, commanding general of the Philippine Army, and Philippine Army leaders during a Tropic Lightning honors ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The ceremony highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States Army and Philippine Army while recognizing Brig. Gen. Jonathan Velishka, outgoing deputy commanding general for support, 25th Infantry Division, and welcoming Col. Robert Bryant as the incoming deputy commander for support. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)