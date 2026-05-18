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    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

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    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees III, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, walks alongside Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, commanding general of the Philippine Army, and Philippine Army leaders during a Tropic Lightning honors ceremony at Weyand Field, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 11, 2026. The ceremony highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States Army and Philippine Army while recognizing Brig. Gen. Jonathan Velishka, outgoing deputy commanding general for support, 25th Infantry Division, and welcoming Col. Robert Bryant as the incoming deputy commander for support. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Adaris Cole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 21:53
    Photo ID: 9692860
    VIRIN: 260511-A-WY430-1094
    Resolution: 3586x2626
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by CPL Adaris Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony
    U.S. and Philippine Army leaders highlight the enduring Indo-Pacific partnership during Tropic Lightning honors ceremony

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    TAGS

    #25thID
    #TropicLightning
    #25thInfantryDivision
    #Interoperability
    #TropicLightningHonors

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