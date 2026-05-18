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    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course [Image 13 of 13]

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    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 159th Fighter Squadron, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, takes off in support of a Weapons Instructor Course mission from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 7, 2026. The 159th Fighter Squadron provided realistic threat replication for U.S. Air Force Weapons School for U.S. Air Force Weapons School Weapons Instructor Course students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 18:12
    Photo ID: 9692335
    VIRIN: 260507-F-ST683-1219
    Resolution: 6789x4526
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course
    Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course

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    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    F-35
    AirPower
    WIC
    159FS
    Air National Guard

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