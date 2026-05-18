Jacksonville National Guard Base supports Weapons Instructor Course

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A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft, assigned to the 159th Fighter Squadron, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, takes off in support of a Weapons Instructor Course mission from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, May 7, 2026. The 159th Fighter Squadron provided realistic threat replication for U.S. Air Force Weapons School for U.S. Air Force Weapons School Weapons Instructor Course students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)