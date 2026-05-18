Capt. Ashley S. Wright relieved Capt. Joseph Darcy as Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s Commanding Officer during NSWCPD’s Change of Command Ceremony in Philadelphia on May 15, 2026.

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NSWCPD welcomed Capt. Ashley S Wright (right), who relieved Capt. Joseph Darcy as Commanding Officer during NSWCPD’s Change of Command Ceremony in Philadelphia on May 15, 2026. Commander, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Rear Adm. Peter Small (center) served as the ceremony’s guest speaker and presided over the change of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Phil Scaringi, CTR)