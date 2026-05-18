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    Capt. Ashley S. Wright relieved Capt. Joseph Darcy as Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s Commanding Officer during NSWCPD’s Change of Command Ceremony in Philadelphia on May 15, 2026. [Image 2 of 4]

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    Capt. Ashley S. Wright relieved Capt. Joseph Darcy as Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s Commanding Officer during NSWCPD’s Change of Command Ceremony in Philadelphia on May 15, 2026.

    PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Phil Scaringi 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    NSWCPD welcomed Capt. Ashley S Wright (right), who relieved Capt. Joseph Darcy as Commanding Officer during NSWCPD’s Change of Command Ceremony in Philadelphia on May 15, 2026. Commander, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Rear Adm. Peter Small (center) served as the ceremony’s guest speaker and presided over the change of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Phil Scaringi, CTR)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:23
    Photo ID: 9691797
    VIRIN: 260515-N-NN012-2524
    Resolution: 1739x1401
    Size: 702.31 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Capt. Ashley S. Wright relieved Capt. Joseph Darcy as Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s Commanding Officer during NSWCPD’s Change of Command Ceremony in Philadelphia on May 15, 2026. [Image 4 of 4], by Phil Scaringi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Capt. Ashley Wright Relieves Capt. Joseph Darcy as NSWC Philadelphia Commanding Officer
    Capt. Ashley S. Wright relieved Capt. Joseph Darcy as Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s Commanding Officer during NSWCPD’s Change of Command Ceremony in Philadelphia on May 15, 2026.
    Capt. Ashley Wright Relieves Capt. Joseph Darcy as NSWC Philadelphia Commanding Officer
    Capt. Ashley Wright Relieves Capt. Joseph Darcy as NSWC Philadelphia Commanding Officer

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    Capt. Ashley Wright Relieves Capt. Joseph Darcy as NSWC Philadelphia Commanding Officer

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    NAVSEA
    NSWCPD
    change of command
    Change of Command Ceremony
    Change of Command 2026

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