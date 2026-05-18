NSWCPD welcomed Capt. Ashley S Wright (right), who relieved Capt. Joseph Darcy as Commanding Officer during NSWCPD’s Change of Command Ceremony in Philadelphia on May 15, 2026. Commander, Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers Rear Adm. Peter Small (center) served as the ceremony’s guest speaker and presided over the change of command. (U.S. Navy photo by Phil Scaringi, CTR)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:23
|Photo ID:
|9691797
|VIRIN:
|260515-N-NN012-2524
|Resolution:
|1739x1401
|Size:
|702.31 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Ashley S. Wright relieved Capt. Joseph Darcy as Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division’s Commanding Officer during NSWCPD’s Change of Command Ceremony in Philadelphia on May 15, 2026. [Image 4 of 4], by Phil Scaringi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Capt. Ashley Wright Relieves Capt. Joseph Darcy as NSWC Philadelphia Commanding Officer
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