Commander and Deputy Commander U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, U.S. 10th Fleet Speak at Sea-Air-Space 2026

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Vice Adm. Heidi Berg (center), commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, speaks during a cybersecurity panel at Sea-Air-Space 2026 in National Harbor, Maryland, April 21, 2026. Panelists also included (from left to right): Jennifer Edgin, acting deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare; Lt. Gen. Joseph Matos, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, Space Command and Information Command; Ronak Shah, chief technology officer of Shift5; and Capt. Joseph Meuse, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Cyber Command. Sea-Air-Space is a maritime exposition in the U.S., bringing together defense industry leaders and top military decision-makers from around the world to share the latest advancements in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple)