Vice Adm. Heidi Berg (center), commander of U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command and U.S. 10th Fleet, speaks during a cybersecurity panel at Sea-Air-Space 2026 in National Harbor, Maryland, April 21, 2026. Panelists also included (from left to right): Jennifer Edgin, acting deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare; Lt. Gen. Joseph Matos, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, Space Command and Information Command; Ronak Shah, chief technology officer of Shift5; and Capt. Joseph Meuse, deputy commander of U.S. Coast Guard Cyber Command. Sea-Air-Space is a maritime exposition in the U.S., bringing together defense industry leaders and top military decision-makers from around the world to share the latest advancements in the maritime domain. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Ruple)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9691772
|VIRIN:
|260421-N-SC038-1003
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL HARBOR, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander and Deputy Commander U.S. Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, U.S. 10th Fleet Speak at Sea-Air-Space 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Timothy Ruple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.