Firefighters from the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department enter a mobile aircraft fire trainer to put out a fire during a training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 7, 2026. 105th CES firefighters hosted local fire departments for a joint training that will strengthen their partnerships for emergency response situations and give all participants live-fire training experience. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9691122
|VIRIN:
|260507-Z-SE581-1026
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Into the flames [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.