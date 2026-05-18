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    Into the flames [Image 19 of 19]

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    Into the flames

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Firefighters from the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department enter a mobile aircraft fire trainer to put out a fire during a training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 7, 2026. 105th CES firefighters hosted local fire departments for a joint training that will strengthen their partnerships for emergency response situations and give all participants live-fire training experience. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 13:34
    Photo ID: 9691122
    VIRIN: 260507-Z-SE581-1026
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Into the flames [Image 19 of 19], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    TAGS

    Live-Fire Training
    105th Airlift Wing
    NYNG
    Civil Engineer Airmen
    firefighter
    Air National Guard training

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