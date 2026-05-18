Into the flames

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters from the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department enter a mobile aircraft fire trainer to put out a fire during a training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, May 7, 2026. 105th CES firefighters hosted local fire departments for a joint training that will strengthen their partnerships for emergency response situations and give all participants live-fire training experience. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)