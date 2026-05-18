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    3rd MAW AWC visits AC2 Det - Philippines [Image 6 of 6]

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    3rd MAW AWC visits AC2 Det - Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Capt. Evan Common 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Henry Dolberry Jr., left, the assistant wing commander of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Col. Edward O’Connell IV, right, the commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW, speak in front of a U.S. Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar during a site visit in Luzon, Philippines, April 26, 2026. Dolberry and 3rd MAW leaders visited forward-deployed units to observe ongoing aviation operations, engage with Marines, and ensure operational readiness. The forward presence of 3rd MAW enables rapid crisis response and demonstrates the U.S. commitment to regional security alongside Philippine allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Evan Common)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 13:33
    Photo ID: 9691118
    VIRIN: 260426-M-FV717-1006
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd MAW AWC visits AC2 Det - Philippines [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Evan Common, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd MAW AWC visits AC2 Det - Philippines
    3rd MAW AWC visits AC2 Det - Philippines
    3rd MAW AWC visits AC2 Det - Philippines
    3rd MAW AWC visits AC2 Det - Philippines
    3rd MAW AWC visits AC2 Det - Philippines

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    TAGS

    3rd MAW
    Alliance
    AFP
    MACG-38
    AWC
    Philippines

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