3rd MAW AWC visits AC2 Det - Philippines

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Henry Dolberry Jr., left, the assistant wing commander of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Col. Edward O’Connell IV, right, the commanding officer of Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW, speak in front of a U.S. Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar during a site visit in Luzon, Philippines, April 26, 2026. Dolberry and 3rd MAW leaders visited forward-deployed units to observe ongoing aviation operations, engage with Marines, and ensure operational readiness. The forward presence of 3rd MAW enables rapid crisis response and demonstrates the U.S. commitment to regional security alongside Philippine allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Evan Common)