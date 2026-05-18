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    DREAMHACK ATLANTA [Image 12 of 21]

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    DREAMHACK ATLANTA

    ATLANTA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Merritt 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Atlanta

    NTAG Atlanta joined the U.S. Navy Esports Team “Goats and Glory” during DreamHack Atlanta 2026, engaging with attendees through competitive gaming, interactive experiences, and Navy career outreach. Sailors connected with the gaming community by showcasing teamwork, leadership, and opportunities available within the United States Navy while supporting one of the nation’s premier esports and gaming events in Atlanta. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Merritt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 11:51
    Photo ID: 9690655
    VIRIN: 260514-N-OT328-1115
    Resolution: 5262x3759
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: ATLANTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DREAMHACK ATLANTA [Image 21 of 21], by PO1 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ATL
    NTAG
    ESPORTS
    NAVY
    NTAGATL

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