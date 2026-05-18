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NTAG Atlanta joined the U.S. Navy Esports Team “Goats and Glory” during DreamHack Atlanta 2026, engaging with attendees through competitive gaming, interactive experiences, and Navy career outreach. Sailors connected with the gaming community by showcasing teamwork, leadership, and opportunities available within the United States Navy while supporting one of the nation’s premier esports and gaming events in Atlanta. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Merritt)