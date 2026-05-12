621 CRW Honors Fallen Air Advisors

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing participate in an Air Advisor Run at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2026. The run was held in conjunction with the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron’s 15th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon and honored the squadron’s legacy of air advising, partner-nation engagement and mobility support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Michael Hong)