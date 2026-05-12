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    621 CRW Honors Fallen Air Advisors

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    621 CRW Honors Fallen Air Advisors

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Capt. Michael Hong 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing participate in an Air Advisor Run at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2026. The run was held in conjunction with the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron’s 15th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon and honored the squadron’s legacy of air advising, partner-nation engagement and mobility support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Michael Hong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 10:23
    Photo ID: 9690286
    VIRIN: 260515-F-HS795-9539
    Resolution: 7728x5152
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 621 CRW Honors Fallen Air Advisors, by Capt. Michael Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    JB MDL
    621st CRW
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Air Advisor
    15th Anniversary
    818th MSAS
    Air Advising
    Silverbacks
    U.S. Air Force
    Heritage
    Air Advisor Run
    Run/Ruck
    NATO ATC-A Nine
    Fallen Air Advisors

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