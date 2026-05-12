621 CRW Honors Fallen Air Advisors

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing participate in an Air Advisor Run at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 15, 2026. The run was held in conjunction with the 818th Mobility Support Advisory Squadron’s 15th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon and honored the squadron’s legacy of air advising, partner-nation engagement and mobility support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Michael Hong)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 10:23
|Photo ID:
|9690286
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-HS795-9539
|Resolution:
|7728x5152
|Size:
|3.91 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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