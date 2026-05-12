41st FAB Convoy Live Fire Exercise

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A U.S. Soldier assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, treats a simulated casualty during a convoy live-fire exercise using the M240B machine gun at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 15, 2026. Goal of this training is to have crews fully qualified and Headquarters and Services Companies advance from basic Convoy Protection Platform gunnery skills to platoon level tactical convoy operations live fire. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)