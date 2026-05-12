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    41st FAB Convoy Live Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

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    41st FAB Convoy Live Fire Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, treats a simulated casualty during a convoy live-fire exercise using the M240B machine gun at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 15, 2026. Goal of this training is to have crews fully qualified and Headquarters and Services Companies advance from basic Convoy Protection Platform gunnery skills to platoon level tactical convoy operations live fire. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 03:54
    Photo ID: 9689808
    VIRIN: 260515-A-FT253-1122
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 41st FAB Convoy Live Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    7ATC
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